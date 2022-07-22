£1,200 generator stolen from Northamptonshire organisation enriching lives of adults with learning disabilities

A brand new £1,200 generator was stolen from a van owned by Northamptonshire’s largest independent care provider for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

The Cube Disability cruiser, where clients gain experience in cooking and serving food, was operating in South Way car park of Abbey Retail Park, Daventry on Thrusday (July 21) when a car pulled up, took the generator, and sped off.

The incident took place at around 1pm during the lunchtime service, and witnesses are being asked to come forward.

Emily Chapman arts director at The Cube Disability said: “We’re really sad as the van was providing opportunities to people who need it and it had only just got up and running.”

Without the generator, they have been left without power and are unable to continue – which has not only negatively impacted The Cube, but will prevent vital funds from being raised for their charity partner, The Goed Life.

A member of the team, Jackie, and a couple of clients were in the van at the time and “felt it rock before everything went out”.

It happened “so quickly” that no one managed to see the registration number of the car.

Emily said: “Those who come to do work experience are so disappointed. They love coming to cook with us every week and everything was running so smoothly up until yesterday.”

A few businesses, which Emily described as “kind-hearted”, have reached out offering temporary generators for them to continue their services.

The Cube is now looking for affordable generators to replace the one that was stolen.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the incident was reported to them on Thursday afternoon and a silver vehicle was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time of theft.

However, there is no further description of the make or model.