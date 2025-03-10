Prolific shoplifter who stole from Tesco, Sainsbury, Co-op, M&S and Superdry among these cases in court

Magistrates dealt with these offences including included drink driving, assaults, possession of drugs and being drunk and disorderly in Northampton town centre…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 17

CRAIG CLANCY, aged 37, of Greendale Square, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Gold Street, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £40.

JOHN SHAW, aged 40, of Campbell Street, Northampton, on December 26, 2024, stole items to the value of £25.32 from One Stop, on December 29 stole items to the value of £39.90 from One Stop, on December 29 stole Items of a value of £100 , from Co-op, on January 2, 2025, stole Items of a value of £14.50 from Co-op, on January 4 stole Items of a value £59.50 from Co-op, on January 19 stole Items of a value of £50 from Co-op, on January 19 stole Items of a value of £15 from Co-op, on January 19 stole items to the value of £14.80 from The Corner Shop, Kingsthorpe, on January 21 stole Items of a value of £4.80, from Co-op; community order.

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 35, of Queens Street, Weedon Bec, stole five washing pods, cough syrup, two Barefoot Zinfandel wines to the value of £70 from Home Bargains; community order, prosecution costs £85.

LAURA TUTTON, aged 36, of Nene Drive, Northampton, stole five washing pods, cough syrup, two Barefoot Zinfandel wines to the value of £70 from Home Bargains; conditionally discharged 12 months, costs £85.

OLIVER SLACK, aged 30, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in College Street, Northampton, fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £85.

MANTAS SNELIUS aged 41, of Blackberry Lane, Northampton, stole fitness goods namely vitamin and magnesium supplements to a value of £106.98 from Holland and Barrett; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

SARAH McAULEY, aged 68, of Rothesay Terrace, Northampton, drink driving — 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £193, surcharge £77, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

JAMES MOSSMAN, aged 46, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a controlled Class B drug — cannabis, criminal damage to a tumble dryer, harassment — breach of a court order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 Months, 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £85, six points.

ANDREW BODFISH, aged 48, of Reedhill, Northampton, three counts of breaching a court order; fined £459, surcharge £184, costs £85.Frose

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a coffee table, kettle, door, tap and kitchen plug socket to the value of £724, two counts of assaulting men by beating; 14 weeks in prison.

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a fire extinguisher to the value of £106.97; 14 weeks in prison concurrent.

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, common assault of a man, assaulted a police officer by beating; 14 weeks in prison concurrent.

JOEL DAVIS, aged 31, of Friary Close, Daventry, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, assaulted a man by beating, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £650, costs £85.

MATTHEW WILKINS, aged 38, of Turnpike, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £64, costs £650, disqualified for 12 months.

MARCIN WLODARCZYK, aged 45, of Oakley Street, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; fined £180, compensation of £100, surcharge £72, costs £350.

REECE FIELDHOUSE, aged 27, of Dands Drive, Middleton Cheney, drug driving; fined £195, surcharge £78, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TRISTAN HIBBERT, aged 31, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, assaulted a police officer by beating, two counts of possession of Class B drugs - cannabis and amphetamine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

BRETT MacBRIDE, aged 48, of The Medway, Daventry, drink driving — 125 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MATTHEW HOWSE, aged 40, of Great Meadow, Northampton, on December 12, 2024, stole items to the value of £122 from Pets at Home, on December 29, items to the value of £146 from Tesco, Weston Favell, on January 2, 2025, stole fish items to the value of £40 from Co-op, on January 20 stole items to the value of £61.75 from Sainsburys, Wellingborough Road, on January 27 stole items to the value of £100.50 from Sainsburys, Wellingborough Road, on February 3 stole a jacket to the value of £119.99 from Superdry, on February 5 stole multiple items to the value of £126.03 from Boots, on February 13 stole several items to the value of £1 from Co-op, on February 13 stole multiple items to the value of £101.95 from Tesco, Wellingborough Road, on January 20 attempted to steal several items to the value of £27 from Co-op, on February 15 attempted to steal multiple items to the value of £37.50 from M&S, 48 weeks in prison, compensation of £632.23.

■ These cases were heard on February 18

OTIS GRACE, aged 42, of Broughton Place, Northampton, possession of a controlled Class B drug — cannabis; fined £90, surcharge £130, costs £36.

ELENA IOAN, aged 25, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, stole two packs of vaseline, two hair scrunchies and a box of hair dye to the value of £14.67 from West Chemist; community order 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £14.67, costs £85.

SHANE CUNNANE, aged 27 of Midway, Middleton Cheney, in charge of a vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £85, disqualified for 28 days.

JAKE DICKERSON, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, assaulted man by beating; community order, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JEVGENIJS SEMJONOVS, aged 67, of Bailey Brooks Lane, Roade, drink driving — 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drive a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

YUSSUF HUSSEIN, aged 35, of Campion Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work; fined £500.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 38, of Spencer Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order failing to attend a probation office appointment; fined £50.

OLIVER KING, aged 23, of Hamilton Drive, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £150, six points.

KAYDEN McHUGH, aged 19, of Holly Road, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, assaulted a woman by beating, drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely The Old Bank pub; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, fined £40, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £40.

GHEORGHE-GIGI OPREA, aged 50, of Balfour Close, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £150, six points.

KHALID MAHMOOD SHKOY, aged 25, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATHEW JASON STEELS, aged 41, of St Catherines Close, Daventry, used a vehicle with no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.