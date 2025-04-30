'Predatory' Northamptonshire man, 53, jailed after jury finds him guilty of sexual assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a male.

Jason Mustoe, of The Medway in Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in March to be sentenced, after a jury found him guilty of one count of sexual assault after a four-day trial in January this year.

The charge relates to an incident in July 2024, when 53-year-old Mustoe sexually assaulted a man. According to Northamptonshire Police, when Mustoe was told to stop, he continued knowing that his actions were “unwanted and unrequited”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim told Mustoe that his inappropriate behaviour made him feel uncomfortable, but despite apologising, Mustoe continued to make sexual advances towards the male, who made his excuses and left.”

Jason Mustoe.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stevens added: “Jason Mustoe’s predatory behaviour… is deplorable.

“I am pleased that the jury saw him for the dangerous sexual predator that he is, and that the extended prison sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending and the potential risk that he poses to the public.

“Finally, I would like to commend the survivor for both his bravery and dignity throughout the investigation and during the trial, when he was forced to relive the traumatic experience due to Mustoe failing to take responsibility for his appalling actions.”

Mustoe was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, which was extended by a further two years on licence.

He was also made subject of a four-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim as well as being issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.