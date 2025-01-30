‘Potential unexploded bomb’ forces roads closures and 50m cordon in Northants village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 4.50pm on Thursday (January 30) Northamptonshire Police said an emergency incident was underway in Brixworth.
A spokesperson said: “There are currently road closures around the Brixworth Industrial Estate whilst we deal with a potential unexploded bomb.
“The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit) are on their way and the road closures in place include Staveley Way from Harborough Road to Silver Street as well as Ferro Fields.
“There is also a 50m cordon in place as a precautionary measure.
“We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident and we'd like to thank everyone in the area for their patience.”
Just before 6pm they added: “This incident has now been resolved and the roads have reopened.”
No further details have been released to the media at this time.