‘Potential unexploded bomb’ forces roads closures and 50m cordon in Northants village

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 30th Jan 2025, 18:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services rushed to a Northamptonshire village this afternoon following reports of a ‘potential unexploded bomb.

At 4.50pm on Thursday (January 30) Northamptonshire Police said an emergency incident was underway in Brixworth.

A spokesperson said: “There are currently road closures around the Brixworth Industrial Estate whilst we deal with a potential unexploded bomb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit) are on their way and the road closures in place include Staveley Way from Harborough Road to Silver Street as well as Ferro Fields.

Police were called to reports of a 'potential' unexploded bomb in Brixworth on TuesdayPolice were called to reports of a 'potential' unexploded bomb in Brixworth on Tuesday
Police were called to reports of a 'potential' unexploded bomb in Brixworth on Tuesday

“There is also a 50m cordon in place as a precautionary measure.

“We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident and we'd like to thank everyone in the area for their patience.”

Just before 6pm they added: “This incident has now been resolved and the roads have reopened.”

No further details have been released to the media at this time.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice