Police warning in hunt for Northampton man who hit 15-year-old with baseball bat

Photo issued of 52-year-old wanted over attack on boy as he played football in Upton

Police are warning the public not to approach a man they want to interview over an assault on a 15-year-old boy with a metal baseball bat in Northampton.

Police are hunting for 52-year-old James Marsh.

Officers are looking for 52-year-old James Marsh, from Northampton, regarding the attack last year.

The boy was assaulted while he was playing football with his friends outside the Mini Market in Webb Drive, Upton, on September 11. A man came down from a flat above the shop hit the boy with the bat, causing a split bottom lip.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to Marsh in connection with the assault.

"But members of the public are advised not to approach Marsh. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident number: 19000485895."