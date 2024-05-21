Police want to speak to this man after a forged £50 note was used in Daventry Homebase
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a forged £50 note was used in Daventry Homebase.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 23, in South Way, Daventry, when a man went into the store and attempted to pay with a forged £50 note.
The man in the image may have information which could assist police with their investigation so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000172294.