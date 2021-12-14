Police trying to reunite toolbox with owner after it was believed to have been stolen from Northamptonshire hotel
The toolbox has markings inside that only the owner would know about
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:17 am
Police are hoping to reunite a toolbox with its owner after it was believed to have been stolen from a Northamptonshire hotel.
The toolbox was found by PCSOs in the grounds of a hotel in Crick.
It is described as a Milwaukee Packout in black and red with a large wheelable base.
According to Northamptonshire Police, there are markings inside the toolbox that only the owner will know.
The force has issued an appeal to hopefully track the owner down and reunite them with their property.
Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000716659.