Police to start 2023 with ‘surge activity’ targeting ‘Matters of Priority’ across Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police will start 2023 with three-months of “surge activity” targeting the force’s Matters of Priority.

Twelve weeks of so-called “surge activity” will see another sustained focus on the force’s priority crime areas – drug harm, serious violence, serious and organised crime and violence against women and girls - following a similar campaign in summer 2022.

Working with partners across Northamptonshire, police say communities will see heightened law enforcement, increased visibility and the execution of dozens of operational warrants targeting known offenders.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley says the force will "target and disrupt criminals whop cause misery in our communities".

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who earlier this month saw his contract extended until at least August 2025, said: “The force is gearing up for another sustained surge in activity designed to target and disrupt those criminals who choose to cause misery in our communities.

“During the summer we had tremendous support from the public with whom we engaged, and we are making the same ask again as we go into 2023.

“You can do this in so many ways, from simply sharing our messaging, by helping us gather intelligence which enables us to target offenders or learning about why these are the priority areas identified.

“Criminals should be under absolutely no illusion that we will pursue them relentlessly in our mission to fight crime and protect law-abiding people in our county. We intend to make it a very unhappy New Year for them.”

Each week a Chief Inspector will lead a programme of activity focusing on the priority areas and the crimes linked to them including drug offending, anti-social behaviour, modern slavery, domestic abuse, stalking and harassment and knife crime.

In addition, the force intends to publish the names and faces of the most wanted criminals still at large in Northamptonshire.

Another key aim of the surge activity will be to increase the force’s engagement with local communities so as well as events on the ground there will be a big push on social media using the #MattersofPriority hashtag.

Northamptonshire Police says the summer campaign saw:

-22 firearms and numerous ammunition seized along with 32 weapons/knives

-39 vehicles, 127 mobile phones devices and nearly 1,500 drug items all seized, and all linked to criminality

-£270,000 confiscated from criminal activity

-34 warrants executed with large quantities of stolen property recovered including high value vehicles, clothing, and plant machinery

-181 arrests made including individuals wanted on warrant and key nominals linked to organised crime groups

-At least 16 County Lines disrupted

-15 new individuals identified that were connected to gangs or organised criminality

-397 intelligence logs submitted, and a new organised crime group identified

-76 vulnerable individuals visited and supported

-13 new PPNs (public protection notifications) submitted for vulnerable people not previously known to police

-55 knives surrendered via knife bins within the community

-39 DVDS (Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme also known as 'Clare's law') served – allowing individuals to ask police to check if a new or existing partner has a violent past

-387 businesses visited or written to in relation to how they can raise awareness around issues such as modern slavery and human trafficking

