Police step up hunt for Bulgarian living in Daventry who skipped bail in January

Police are appealing for information regarding the location of a 42-year-old Bulgarian who has been on the run since January.

Nikolay Betkov failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Courts after being charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath following a suspected drink-driving incident in October 2020.

His address given to the court at the time was High Street, Daventry.

