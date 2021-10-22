Police step up hunt for Bulgarian living in Daventry who skipped bail in January
The 42-year-old failed to appear at court after being charged with drink-driving offence
Police are appealing for information regarding the location of a 42-year-old Bulgarian who has been on the run since January.
Nikolay Betkov failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Courts after being charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath following a suspected drink-driving incident in October 2020.
His address given to the court at the time was High Street, Daventry.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A warrant has been issued for Betkov's arrest. We are asking anyone who sees him or has information which could help locate him to please call 101 using incident number 21000048363."