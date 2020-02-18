Police seize £80,000 worth of cannabis plants in swoop on Northampton house

More success in crackdown on residential drugs factories

Police have shut down another cannabis factory in a residential property in Northampton.

Police seized and destroyed 198 cannabis plants from an address in Euston Road, Northampton

Officers swooped on an address in Euston Road in the Far Cotton area of the town at around 2.20pm yesterday (Monday, February 17).

They discovered 198 cannabis plants worth around £80,000 in two upstairs bedrooms, the bathroom and loft.

No one was at the address and no arrests were made but investigations are ongoing.

Police landed another "substantial" haul during three raids on properties in Northampton in December and last month uncovered another farm in Abington after being called by neighbours reporting a suspected break-in.

A police spokesman said: "The production and distribution of cannabis is illegal and we offer a zero tolerance to this type of serious and organised crime.

"Tackling drug and gang-related offending is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and those who seek to profit from such illegal activity will be relentlessly pursued.

"This type of crime has a huge impact on our communities and vulnerable people and we urge the local community to help us to make your neighbourhood safer by providing information to us by calling 101 or contacting us online on www.northants.police.uk/contact/cubp/northants/tell-us-about-something-youve-seen-or-heard."