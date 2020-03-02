Police seize £33,000 worth of drugs and stolen goods in Northampton raid

Search warrant brings major haul for Proactive Team officers

Plain-clothed police tweeted photos of an astonishing £33,000 worth of drugs and suspected stolen goods seized during a raid in Northampton last week.

Officers from the Force Proactive Team went to a property in Cloutsham Street, near Kettering Road, on Thursday last week (February 27) armed with a search warrant and went away with 149 bags stuffed with exhibits.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed a small amount of drugs were taken along with the items believed to have been stolen which included cosmetics, toiletries and honey.

A day earlier, the same team also arrested a 17-year-old found with large quantties of crack cocaine and heroin after a routine stop and search in Northampton. The teenager is now being safeguarded after being identified as a possible target for county lines dealers.