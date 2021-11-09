More than 100 potentially deadly weapons were handed in during the first month of a campaign fighting knife crime.

Police issued pleas to the public to bin any unwanted bladed items in the wake of a number of violent incidents across the county, which saw two teenagers die and a number of others seriously injured.

Neighbourhood teams in Northampton saw 63 knives surrendered during amnesty sessions in October. Another 49 were given up in North Northamptonshire and six in Daventry.

Superintendent Adam Ward, who is leading the force’s campaign, said: “Amnesty events provide members of the public with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted knives or any other sharp items safely and securely, and therefore stops them from falling into the wrong hands.

“We’re committed to removing as many of these dangerous items from our streets as possible and will continue to hold amnesty events throughout the campaign in our communities where knife crime is an issue.

“The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating which is why it is a matter of priority to us.

“It’s important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime. It is not a normal thing to do, which is why it’s important to dispel the myths around carrying a knife.

Police launched their latest knife crime following a series of stabbings in the county

“We’re committed to both preventing people carrying knives in the first place and taking robust action against the small minority of offenders who commit offences involving knives.”

More amnesty events are planned for November and December.

Two 18-year-olds were rushed to hospital with serious knife wounds following a stabbing at Elysium nightclub in Northampton town centre last month.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed repeatedly in Abington Street in September and, a couple of days later, two victims aged 20 and 21 were found with stab wounds in Kings Heath and taken to hospital.

The following day police were granted a temporary extension to stop and search powers after two boys were arrested following violence in the Market Square.

Two 16-year-olds also died in Wellingborough and Corby in knife attacks earlier this year.

Anyone found for carrying a knife illegally could be jailed for up to four years and face an unlimited fine.