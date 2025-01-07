Police reveal face of man banned from every Greggs in Northamptonshire after series of thefts and assaults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have revealed the face of a man banned from every Greggs in Northamptonshire, after he was jailed for a series of thefts and assaults.

Tashaun Pink, of South Oval, Kings Heath, attacked a police officer when she responded to a report of him stealing from a store in Northampton on September 17, last year.

Pink went on to be charged with 18 offences, including assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker, plus seven counts of thefts from Greggs, eight counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice and one count of obstructing police.

The 36-year-old was jailed for a total of 48 weeks by magistrates after admitting all the offences, which all occurred in Northampton during August and September, and given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which bans him from entering any Greggs or Spar stores anywhere in the county. Pink is also banned from Northampton town centre, must have receipts for any new shop goods he has in public and must not remain on any premises where he has been asked to leave.

Tashaun Pink.

Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons, of Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tashaun Pink is a prolific retail offender who unacceptably resorted to trying to punch and then kicking a police officer responding to a 999 call from someone needing help.

“Although his behaviour caused her significant fear, she didn’t let his threats and violence prevent her from ensuring he was arrested.

“Pink’s actions in repeatedly targeting the same stores caused distress and fear to staff, as well as their customers. He knew he shouldn’t be in the town centre as he had already been issued with a community protection notice banning him from the area, which he chose to ignore.

“Northamptonshire Police will use every avenue available to us to deal with offenders like this, and the fact Pink was jailed shows there are real and serious consequences.

“Ahead of his release, we’re publicising the terms of his three-year CBO to help ensure he has no choice but to abide by the measures put in place to prevent him offending again in the future.

“Anyone choosing to offend in this way should know that if they do not take the support offered to address their behaviour, we will not hesitate in escalating matters to protect the public and businesses of our county.”

In July 2024, Pink was also given a community order after he admitted 28 counts of thefts from shops in Northampton during May and June, including stealing a £250 coat from a town centre store and goods worth £227.11 from Spar.