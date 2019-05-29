Police release mugshots of Northampton's most wanted burglars

In line with the Force's priority to reduce residential burglary, a Force Burglary Team, consisting of nine officers supported by intelligence, forensic and proactive resources, has been created - under the banner of 'Operation Crooked' - to tackle the issue. The team sits within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and focuses solely on burglaries. Since their inception, police say burglaries across Northamptonshire have significantly reduced. As part of the operation, the force is issuing a second set of wanted appeals to target offenders most wanted for burglary offences.
