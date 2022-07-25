Police push to tackle robbery, knife and gun crime and serious assaults

Police officers will step-up their focus on serious violence and its blight on our communities this weeks in the latest part of a three-month focused campaign.

Chief Inspector Julie Mead will lead the targeted week of action that will see officers team-up with community campaigners and safety partnerships to try to clamp-down on knife and gun crime, robbery, the most serious assaults and high-level youth crime.

Her team will see a county-wide focus on the issues which will include putting in place some preventative measures against violent crime.

File image. Picture: Alison Bagley

Wellingborough-based community group Off The Streets will also be involved in the campaign and will be helping sweep communities for stashed knives.

Chief Inspector Mead said: “We’ll be getting some more blood boxes in place where they’re needed the most and we’re hoping to have some knife amnesties.

"We’ll be arresting some of those who are wanted for this type of crime and we’re really wanting to raise awareness of the issues that have such a big effect on some of our communities.

"There’ll be some leaflet drops and we’ll be releasing regular videos with the help of our partners.”

The week of action is part of a three-month push by Chief Constable Nick Adderley as part of his Matters of Priority campaign

During the 12-week drive, the public will see heightened law enforcement, even greater visibility and the execution of a large number of operational warrants targeting known offenders.

The focus will be on drug harm, violence against women and girls, serious organised crime and serious violence.

Each area will have a total of three weeks’ focused activity, targeting crime types including drugs offending, anti-social behaviour, modern slavery, domestic abuse, harassment and stalking and knife crime.

Led each week by a different chief inspector, the campaign will cut across all commands including response, neighbourhood policing and crime.

The public will see even greater visibility, proactive strikes on known offenders, community engagement designed to gain intelligence and build public confidence and the publication of successful arrests as well as convictions in the courts.

The force will also be publishing the names and faces of some of the most wanted outstanding criminals in the county.

Mr Adderley said: “Criminals should be under no illusion that this will be a sustained campaign to target those who choose to cause misery in our communities by their offending, whether it be links to drugs, domestic abuse, serious organised crime or violent offending.

“I’m urging the public to get behind this period of intense pulse activity and support us wherever you can, whether it be sharing our messaging, helping us build intelligence or simply learning more about why these are the areas we must focus our greatest efforts.