Police on hunt for pair who robbed Northampton jewellers

Police are hunting this man and woman after the robbery in December.
Northamptonshire Police want to find two people after a Weston Favell jewellers was robbed.

Detectives today (Thursday, January 23) issued CCTV photos of the pair they wish to speak to following a theft from a store at the Northampton shopping centre between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 15.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre, where the jewellery thieves struck.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man and a woman walked into a jewellery store at Weston Favell Shopping Centre. While the woman distracted the store assistant, the man stole a number of items.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call on 101 quoting reference number 19000671391."