Police officer injured in incident at Daventry town centre bank
A police office was injured this morning (Monday) in an incident at a bank in Daventry town centre.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:32 pm
Northampton Police were called to Halifax in High Street at 10.50am.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and also for resisting arrest at the scene, causing an injury to a police officer.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called to an incident regarding a customer they were concerned may be being exploited financially."
The man who was arrested remains in police custody.
A witness told the Daventry Express: "I saw at least four squad cars, a Jeep type one and a big van that the man was carted away in."