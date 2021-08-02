Police officer injured in incident at Daventry town centre bank

A police office was injured this morning (Monday) in an incident at a bank in Daventry town centre.

By Lucie Green
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:32 pm
Police were called to an incident this morning.

Northampton Police were called to Halifax in High Street at 10.50am.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and also for resisting arrest at the scene, causing an injury to a police officer.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called to an incident regarding a customer they were concerned may be being exploited financially."

The man who was arrested remains in police custody.

A witness told the Daventry Express: "I saw at least four squad cars, a Jeep type one and a big van that the man was carted away in."