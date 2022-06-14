Police officer faces gross misconduct rap over claims she went home to work mid-shift without permission

A police officer has been accused of gross misconduct after allegedly going home to work in the middle of a shift without permission when she should have been out on patrol.

Response officer PC Amelia Tilley faces a disciplinary hearing on Monday (June 20) over claims she breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of the completion of her duties and subsequent dealings with her Sergeant.

PC Tilley is alleged to have “failed to be diligent in the execution of her duties” by going home to work on November 13, 2021, when she was not authorised to do so and misleading her supervisor, according to Northamptonshire Police.

PC Amelia Tilley will face a Northamptonshire Police disciplinary hearing on Monday

It is claimed she “failed to be open and honest with her sergeant when she asked the officer for her location with the intention of disguising the fact that she was at home whilst on shift”.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police detailing allegations added: “At all times PC Tilley knew or ought to have known that response officers are required to patrol visibly in order to provide reassurance to the public and in order to be available to respond dynamically to calls for assistance.

"Further, given the essentially dynamic nature of her role, that she would not work from home unless she had sought and obtained permission to do so.

“PC Tilley’s conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour by going home to work in November 2021 when she was not authorised to do so and misleading her supervisor.”