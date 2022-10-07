Police make urgent appeal over dog stolen from Northamptonshire village
Much-loved Karma needs regular medication
Police have made an urgent appeal for the return of a dog stolen from a Northamptonshire village.
Karma, a female Malinois, was taken from Plumpton, near Towcester, sometime between noon on Tuesday (October 4) and midday the following day.
Officers say Karma has a condition which requires regular medication and they are keen to speak to anyone who may know of her whereabouts.
Sergeant Abbey Anstead of the force’s Rural Crime Team said: “Theft of any kind is unacceptable but to take an animal who is much loved and requires ongoing veterinary treatment is awful.
“I would urge anyone who has Karma to return her or take her to a vet to help reunite her with her owner who is understandably very upset by these events.”
Anyone with information about Karma’s whereabouts can call 101 using incident number 22000580135 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.