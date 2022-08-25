Police launch investigation after multiple suspected firearms found during drugs raid at Northamptonshire property
Officers say they found evidence of cannabis cultivation at the address and a number of suspected firearms
Police have launched an investigation after multiple suspected firearms were found during a drugs raid at a property in Northamptonshire.
Officers from Daventry’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have launched an investigation into firearms offences after an early morning raid at an address in Church Street, Woodford Halse.
At 9am on Wednesday (August 24), officers went through the doors of a property in the area and once inside, found evidence of cannabis cultivation at the address and a number of suspected firearms, say police.
Most Popular
-
1
Man, 41, avoids jail after downloading over 200 child sex abuse images
-
2
‘Distorted’ child rapist imprisoned for more than 19 years
-
3
Who’s been in court from Northampton and Daventry
-
4
M1 near Northampton remains closed in one direction after seven-vehicle crash in early hours
-
5
IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth, Weedon, Ecton and Little Houghton
PC Josh Tyers said: “This warrant was executed in partnership with teams across the force including Daventry’s Neighbourhood Policing team and South Northants’ Neighbourhood Policing Team supported by the Operations Tactical Unit Armed Response Officers.
“I’m pleased with the outcome of this warrant and I hope it reassures the local community that we are responding to their concerns and remain steadfast in tackling the scourge of illegal drugs.
“Finally, I would appeal to members of the public to keep reporting suspicious behaviour to us or anyone suspected of drug dealing. Community intelligence is vital to our work and the information provided really helps us build a picture of the issues affecting a specific area.”