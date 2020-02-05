Police issue E-fit after Mercedes driver approaches teenage girl in Northampton

Passenger attempted to drag 16-year-old inside car before she pushes him away

Detectives have released an E-fit of a man they wish to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was approached in Northampton.

This is the E-fit of a man police want to speak to

The teenager was walking along St Andrew's Road in the Semilong area when a black Mercedes stopped alongside her. The driver asked her to get into the car then the passenger got out and tried to pull the girl into the vehicle before she pushed him away.

Detectives want any witnesses to come forward who may recognise one of the men involved in the incident at around 6.10pm on Tuesday January 28.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver was described as a white man in his 40s with a harsh sounding, possibly European accent, wearing a dark grey hooded top with a Nike tick on it.

"The passenger is also white with a tanned complexion, a European accent, possibly older than the driver, of a chubby build and with short grey hair.

Girl was walking along St Andrew's Road when the black Mercedes stopped

"We would ask witnesses or anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting incident number 20000053505."