Police investigating two incidents of indecent exposure on Daventry footpath

Police are investigating two separate indecent exposure incidents on a footpath in Daventry.

The incidents occurred on a footpath known locally as the Black Path on the afternoons of Monday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 18.

The first incident occurred at about 2pm as a woman walked her dog near to the Shackleton Drive play park, next to the old railway line, while the second took place between 12.10pm and 12.30pm as a woman walked towards Middlemore.

Police say that on both occasions, the man was described as white, in his early to mid-20s, of a very slim build and with a long thin nose. He was wearing grey tracksuit/jogging bottoms and riding a red or green bicycle.

Detectives investigating both incidents would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner or who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000125801.