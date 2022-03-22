Detectives investigating a brawl in a Daventry town centre pub before Christmas have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Tuesday (March 22): "The incident happened between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 11, when a man was punched in the face in the Plume of Feathers pub in Market Square.

"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."

Detectives issued this photo of a man they want to identify following a punch-up in a Daventry pub in December. Photo: Northamptonshire Police