Police investigating assault on Daventry child appeal for woman to come forward

Police want to trace this woman following an assault in Daventry

Police say they are treating an incident in which a child was grabbed by the arm in Daventry as common assault.

The youngster was one of two walking with their mother in Furnace Drive between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 24.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A woman who approached the two children grabbed one of them by the arm.

"No injury was caused and the woman asked the girl about her footwear before letting go.

"The girl’s mother challenged the woman, who walked off along Taper Way and turned down an alley towards Morning Star Road."