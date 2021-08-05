Police investigating assault on Daventry child appeal for woman to come forward
Stranger grabs girl's arm while she's out walking with mum
Police say they are treating an incident in which a child was grabbed by the arm in Daventry as common assault.
The youngster was one of two walking with their mother in Furnace Drive between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 24.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A woman who approached the two children grabbed one of them by the arm.
"No injury was caused and the woman asked the girl about her footwear before letting go.
"The girl’s mother challenged the woman, who walked off along Taper Way and turned down an alley towards Morning Star Road."
Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman wearing a gold top they hope will be able to help their investigation and are appealing for her, or anyone who may recognise her, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000414737 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.