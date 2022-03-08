Police are investigating a series of break-ins involving theft and criminal damage at stables near a Northamptonshire village.

All the incidents took place between January 1 and February 23 in the in the Guilsborough area, close to a track connecting West Haddon Road and Cold Ashby Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during recent months."

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a number of break-ins near Guilsborough