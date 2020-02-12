Police hunting for Northampton woman as part of drugs crackdown

Operation Viper team issue photo in appeal for information

Drugs squad officers are hunting this woman as part of the Operation Viper crackdown in Northamptonshire.

Detectives want to speak to 31-year-old Lauren Dennis, of Northampton, in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in the town last year.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Dennis, or has information about her whereabouts, should call us on 101 quoting incident number 19000571728 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Viper is the Northamptonshire force’s operation to crack down on those involved in drug and gang related crime. It tackles the supply of Class A drugs, focusing on organised crime groups, gangs, local drug lines and County Lines.

A recent operation across Northamptonshire, London and the West Midlands saw a total of 90 individuals charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the recovery of nearly £250,000 worth of goods.