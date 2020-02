Wanted appeal issued for Julius Sprott, 35, over breach of licensing conditions

Police are hunting a Wellingborough man to send him back to prison.

Police want to find Julius Sprott

Officers say 35-year-old Julius Sprott breached his licensing conditions by failing to attend arranged appointments.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A warrant has been issued for Sprott's arrest. Anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, should call us on 101 quoting incident number: 20000068774."