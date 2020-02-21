Police hunt teenagers who assaulted 16-year-old in Kettering

Boy attacked outside library in Sheep Street

Police are hunting a teenage gang who assaulted a 16-year-old boy in Kettering.

The victim was approached by three youths outside the library in Sheep Street between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, February 13.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The teenager was approached by a group of youths and wrestled to the ground before being assaulted.

"The first offender is described as about 16 years old, 5ft 7in, of a slim build with short black wavy hair. He was wearing a dark grey Nike puffa-style jacket, black jogging bottoms and black shoes.

"A second offender was about 17, 6ft, of a slim build with black dreadlock style hair tied in a pony-tail and walked with a limp. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper and a dark green puffa-style jacket.

"The third offender was about 16, about 5ft 6in, of a slim build with short blonde hair. He was wearing a grey puffa-style jacket with the hood up and dark blue jogging bottoms.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000086668.