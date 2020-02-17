Police hunt teenage girl after woman assaulted in Towcester

Victim attacked while out walking her dog

Police are hunting a teenage girl after a random street assault on a woman in Towcester.

A woman was assaulted on this stretch of Vernon Road in Towcester

Officers say the victim, 21, was out walking her dog in Vernon Road, between Sponnes Road and Marlow Road when she was attacked between 5.20pm and 5.35pm on Thursday, January 23.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a white girl, aged 17, about 5ft 2in, and of a slim build.

"She was wearing a black woolly hat and a black jumper with a white figure on both, and black trousers.

"If anyone has information about this incident or may have seen what happened, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000043776."