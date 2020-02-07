Police hunt pair over criminal damage to toilets in Northampton pub

Damaged pipes flood part of Crown & Cushion in Wellingborough Road

Two men trashed toilets in a Northampton pub on Saturday night.

The Crown & Cushion in Wellingborough Road

Police say part of the Crown and Cushion in Wellingborough Road was flooded after the pair yanked a cistern and pipework away from the wall.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Between 7.30pm and 7.40pm on Saturday, February 1, two men caused extensive damage to the male toilets by pulling a toilet cistern and pipework from the wall, which flooded the area. A door and door frame were also damaged.

"Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 20000061805."