Wanted appeal issued for Kyle Brownbill, 27, over breach of licensing conditions

Police are hunting for a Northampton man to send him back to prison.

Kyle Brownbill, 27, is wanted after breaching his licensing conditions.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A warrant has been issued for Brownbill's arrest. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts please call us on on 101 quoting incident number 20000077895."