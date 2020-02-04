Police hunt for man cycling around Northampton inappropriately touching women as he rides past them

Plea for information about dark-haired man, aged 25-30

Police are hunting for a cyclist who touched four women inappropriately as they walked through Northampton.

All four incidents, involving women aged between 21 and 62, happened between 8.30am and 9.30am on Wednesday (January 29).

Two of the the women were waking on London Road near to Delapre Abbey and two on New South Bridge Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "In all cases the offender was cycling past on a mountain bike and is described as a white man aged between 25 and 30 with dark hair.

"A 25-year-old woman was walking towards the University of Northampton, as was a 34-year-old woman. In addition a 21-year old woman was walking along New South Bridge Road while the a 62-year-old woman was walking towards the town centre along London Road.

All four incidents happened close to the junction between Cotton End and New South Bridge Road.

"If there is anyone with information or who may have witnessed these incidents, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000054336."