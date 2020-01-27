Police hunt ex-Cobblers youth team star to send him back to prison

Justin Georcelin wanted after failing to appear at court
One-time rising Northampton Town star Justin Georcelin is wanted by police after breaching conditions of his release from prison.
Georcelin, now 36, was a promising striker on Cobblers books while still a teenager in the late 1990s and early 2000s – and a cult star in video game Championship Manager, despite never playing a first-team game.
He was jailed in May 2006 following a series of violent robberies in which taxi drivers were threatened at knifepoint and hunted in 2017 after absconding from Springhill open prison near Aylesbury.
Northamptonshire Police yesterday issued a fresh appeal for information about Goercelin, from Northampton, after he failed to attend court in December.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Georcelin or has information about his whereabouts can call on 101 quoting incident number 19000691436."