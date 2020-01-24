Police hunt attacker who broke man's jaw in Northampton bar

Appeal for help issued after CCTV picture gives clue to assault on Bridge Street dance floor

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question over a Northampton town centre assault.

Police want to talk to this man over an assault in Northampton last October.

Detectives revealed a 26-year-old man was left with a fractured jaw after being punched in the Stereo Bar in Bridge Street last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The incident happened between 1.45 and 2.15am on Friday, October 25, when a man was approached by another man on the dance floor inside the Stereo Bar.

"As the men lent in to have a conversation, the offender punched the man causing him to stagger backwards. Following the assault, the offender left the bar, leaving the man with a fractured jaw.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 19000571116."