Police call off investigation into rape of Northampton schoolgirl after deciding no crime took place

Enquiries wound up and arrested man freed over attack on 14-year-old in East Hunsbury

Police have called off investigations into the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Northampton after deciding no crime took place.

Police have called off investigations into an alleged rape in East Hunsbury in November.

A 45-year-old man was arrested three days following the Northamptonshire Police report that the schoolgirl had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area near Hunsbury Hill Road in November.

But officers today (Friday, January 24) confirmed the man has been released with no further action and the enquiry has been wound up.

Detective Constable Stacey Hayes, said: “Here at Northamptonshire Police we take reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and thoroughly investigate the circumstances of every reported offence.

“A full investigation into this report has been carried out and as a result of our enquiries we are satisfied that no crime has taken place.

“We appreciate the natural concern that this report raised at the end of last year and I hope our conclusion affords reassurance to the community.”

Police issued a full description of the girl's alleged attacker following a shocking report that she had been raped shortly after getting off a number 11A bus at around 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

They said she was approached by a man who dragged her into a nearby wooded area where he subjected her to a serious sexual assault before she was able to fight her way free.