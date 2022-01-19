Police arrest Northamptonshire man over 12.30am assault outside Milton Keynes nightspot

Police have arrested a man from Northamptonshire following an assault outside a central Milton Keynes nightspot.

According to Thames Valley Police, a woman in her 30s was kicked in the chest in the Lower Twelfth Street entertainment district at around 12.30am on Tuesday (January 18).

Officers said that the man arrested has since been released on bail and have issued a description of a 'white man in his 50s' they want to identify.

A spokesman said: "The offender is described as of average build and is 5ft 9in tall. He has a bald head and was wearing black jeans and a black jacket."

Investigating officer, PC Sophia Matthews, added: “We are appealing for witnesses who were around Popworld at the time and who have information to come forward by calling Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43220024457.