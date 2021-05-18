Police arrest 12 year old after assault in Daventry leaves boy hospitalised
Police arrested a 12 year old after an assault in Daventry left a boy hospitalised with his injuries.
The 12 year old boy was assaulted in The Severn at 2.45pm on Sunday.
He remains in hospital, where he is recovering from the ordeal.
The other boy was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, but has now been released.
Witnsseses are asked to contact Northants Police on 101, quoting incident number 21000270016.