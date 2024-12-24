Police appeal for witnesses after driver and passenger allegedly punch learner in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver and passenger allegedly punched a learner driver in Northampton.

An incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, November 22, on the A4500 at the Turnpike junction near Harpole.

Police say an altercation occurred between the drivers and passengers of a grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and a blue Volkswagen Polo, which displayed L plates.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The passenger of the van is alleged to have punched the teenage learner driver, resulting in him sustaining concussion and a severe facial injury which required stitches.

“The driver of the van has then allegedly assaulted the passenger of the Polo, punching him to the back of the head several times.”

Two men – aged 41 and 20 both from Daventry – have been arrested in connection with the assaults and released on police bail pending further enquiries. However, detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000697988.