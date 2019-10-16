Police appeal for cyclist to come forward after woman was thrown from a moving van and run over in Northamptonshire

Detectives investigating an incident in which a women sustained serious head injuries are appealing for a cyclist who was riding by at the time to come forward.

Between 4pm and 4.40pm on Sunday, October 6, a woman left a moving green Ford Transit van in Daventry Road, Staverton, which then reversed and struck her, causing serious injuries.

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A cyclist was seen by witnesses to have been riding past at the time and may have seen the beginning of the incident. On that basis, detectives are very keen to speak to them.

The cyclist or anyone who knows who they might be, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 19000534267.

Christopher Flynn, 42, of Woodford Halse, has been charged with GBH with intent in connection to this incident.

