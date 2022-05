Police are appealing for witnesses after a woodchipper was stolen from a unit in Browns Road, Daventry.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 21, between 9pm and 11pm, when the unit was broken into and the woodchipper inside was towed north out of Daventry on the A361 or A5.

Witnesses or anyone who may have seen the woodchipper being towed from the unit should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woodchipper was taken from Browns Road.