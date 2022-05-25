Police appeal after vandals cause damage at building site in Long Buckby

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses after vandals went on a spree in Long Buckby.

They entered a secure building site before causing damage to the properties.

Holes were made in plasterboard and windows were smashed in Bakers Lane.

Did you witness anything in Long Buckby?

They also sprayed paint on front doors, brick work as well as plant machinery.

The incident took place between 6pm on Friday (May 20) and 4pm 7.30am on Monday (May 23).

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 Ref: 22000293490

If you have evidential CCTV relating to this occurrence please send to [email protected] quoting the reference number.

To report a crime or incident, provide information or for advice, call 101 or visit www.northants.police.uk