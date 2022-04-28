Police appeal after public order incident in Daventry

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information after a public order incident in Daventry.

Police say an offender shouted abusive or threatening words to a neighbour and children in a garden on Sunday, April 17.

The offender also kicked and banged on the fence of the victim.

Did you see anything in Kennedy Close?

It happened between the hours of 8.30pm and 10pm.

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 with reference number: 22000219103.

To report a crime or incident, provide information or for advice, call 101 or visit www.northants.police.uk

In an emergency, when there is a crime in progress or a life at risk, always call 999.

If you have evidential CCTV relating to this occurrence please send to [email protected] quoting the reference number

To contact your Neighbourhood Team covering Daventry Town and surrounding villages they can be contacted on the following email: