Police appeal after milk thieves target same house in Daventry
Bottles are swiped from doorsteps
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:25 am
Milk thieves are helping themselves to bottles of the white stuff from doorsteps in Daventry.
One of the incidents took place at Balliol Road on Friday, March 18, sometime in the morning.
The same house was targeted the following Friday (March 25) in the morning.
Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference 22000170830 if you saw anything.
