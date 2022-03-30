Police appeal after milk thieves target same house in Daventry

Milk thieves are helping themselves to bottles of the white stuff from doorsteps in Daventry.

One of the incidents took place at Balliol Road on Friday, March 18, sometime in the morning.

The same house was targeted the following Friday (March 25) in the morning.

Police appeal for help finding milk thief.

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference 22000170830 if you saw anything.

To report a crime or incident, provide information or for advice, call 101 or visit www.northants.police.uk.