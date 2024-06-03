Police appeal after alleged theft of cash from pub in Northamptonshire village
The incident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm on Friday, May 31, at The Old Kings Head pub, in Harbidges Lane, Long Buckby.
Police say two men entered the pub – one distracted the staff and the other allegedly went upstairs and stole cash.
One of the suspects is described as a man with olive skin, aged 35-30, about 5ft 8in, of a slim build, with very white teeth and black hair which was short and slightly pushed to the side. He was clean shaven and was wearing a black top with long sleeves, black jeans and black trainers.
The second suspect is described as a man with olive skin, aged 25-30, about 5ft 8in, of a slim build, with short black hair, a black beard and wearing a black top, black jeans and black trainers.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000319217.