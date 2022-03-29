Police appeal after 13 lorries damaged in Weedon

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information after 13 lorries were damaged in Weedon Bec.

The incident happened at Calvary Hill Industrial Estate overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday (March 22 and 23).

The criminal damage was discovered at 5.50am on Wednesday.

Did you see suspicious activity?

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 22000167277