The Knife Angel, a 27ft-tall national monument against violence and aggression made from knives and weapons seized by England and Wales’ 43 police forces, rolled into Northampton town centre on Friday morning (April 29).

It will stand on the plaza outside All Saints’ Church for the next two weeks as a sobering reminder of knife crime’s horrific impact on individuals, families and communities.

A service and vigil at All Saints’ will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday to mark the Knife Angel’s visit, after which candles will be lit around the sculpture as a symbol of light against darkness.

The statue is made from more than 100,000 weapons and blades seized by the England and Wales' 43 police forces

The massive structure was driven through town on the back of a large lorry early on Friday morning

A few hardy souls braved the chill to see the stature's arrival in town

A huge crane hoisted the Knife Angel off the lorry and into position outside All Saints' Church