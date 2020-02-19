Pedal biker sexually assaults woman in Northampton

CCTV clue as police hunt man after 'ride-by' attack on 49-year-old victim

A woman was subjected to a 'ride-by' sexual assault by a man on a pedal bike in Northampton.

Police issued images of a man they want to speak to after an assault in Wellingbrough Road

Police have issued a CCTV photo of a man they want to speak to after the assault on a 49-year-old victim in Wellingborough Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened between 12.25pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 29, as the woman was walking near to the junction of Palmerston Road.

"A man riding a pedal cycle, sexually assaulted the woman as he cycled past her, and continued riding towards the town centre.

"We would ask anyone with information or who may have seen this incident, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000071621."