Pair jailed for stealing cash from town nursery among these cases at Northampton Crown Court

Offenders including a drug supplier and man found with indecent images of children were among those sentenced at Northampton Crown Court…

■ These cases were heard at Northampton Crown Court on December 23

LUIS CONEAC, aged 23, of Brookland Road, Northampton, conspired to supply a class B controlled drug - cannabis; 200 hours unpaid work, forfeiture of £375 cash, surcharge £114.00, costs £500.00.

■ January 2

Northampton Crown Court.

MICHAEL LEWIS, aged 63, Deal Street, Northampton, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possessed extreme pornographic images, breached a sexual harm prevention order, failed to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders registers; seven years, 10 months in prison, requirement to register with police as a sex offender indefinitely, order to be deprived of computer devices, surcharge £190.00.

JOEL ANDREWS, aged 29, of Mill Road, Whitfield, Brackley, two counts of drug driving, no insurance, community order, disqualified for three years.

■ January 3

DANIEL JOSEPH, aged 48, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, breached a court order; 18 months custodial sentence.

■ January 7

JOSHUA LLOYD, aged 20, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of heroin with intent to supply; 12 months in prison, order to forfeit a phone and £120 cash.

■ January 14

JACK BLACKMAN, aged 27, of Campbell Street, Northampton, harassment by breach of a court order; community order, surcharge £114.

■ January 17

DARRYL McINTYRE, aged 35, of Comberford Road, Tamworth, burglary other than dwelling — together with Tinashe Mudyahoto entered as a trespasser St Matthew Nursery, Northampton, stole cash and caused damage of a value unknown; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187.00

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 41, of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead, burglary other than dwelling — together with Daryl McIntyre entered as a trespasser St Matthew Nursery, Northampton, stole cash and caused damage of a value unknown; six months in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.