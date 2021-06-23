Pair admit stealing phone and camera from man in Northampton town centre but deny carrying knife

Two men have admitted robbing a man in Northampton town centre at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, June 23).

Joseph Purr and Aaron Winfield pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone, a camera and two camera lenses from the victim in Abington Street on May 8.

But the pair of 21-year-olds denied a second charge of carrying a knife on Abington Street and Fish Street on the same day.

