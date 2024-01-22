Paedophile jailed after jury find him guilty of historic sexual offences in Daventry

The 62-year-old told the girl not to tell anyone after he abused her

A paedophile has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of historic sexual offences, which happened in Daventry.

Kevin Marriott, previously of Coalville, Leicestershire, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 15 after sexually assaulting a girl in Daventry a number of years ago.

Following the offence, the now 62-year-old told her not to tell anyone.

However in 2021, the woman bravely contacted police to tell them what had happened to her as a child.

An investigation was launched and Marriott was charged with one count of indecent assault on a girl, and one count of assaulting a girl by penetration.

After pleading not guilty to the offences and taking the case to a three-day trial at Northampton Crown Court last November, Marriott was found unanimously guilty by the jury.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Hannah Roche said: “I am pleased to see Kevin Marriott jailed and I hope it provides the young woman in this case with some comfort.

“She carried what Marriott did to her for years and I cannot commend her bravery in coming forward highly enough.

“Although nothing will take away the memory of what happened, she can be proud of herself that a child sex offender is now in prison because of her courage in speaking out.

“Kevin Marriott thought he had evaded justice. He showed no remorse throughout the investigation and despite the overwhelming evidence against him, decided to take the case to a trial. Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and he has now been convicted and sent to prison.

“I hope this case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police takes reports of this nature and that it doesn’t matter when the offence took place, we will do everything in our power to get justice.”

Marriott was sentenced to seven years - six years to serve in prison and one on licence. He will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, contact police on 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.